Rivers Reps Caucus Lauds Wike’s Record

The Rivers State Bi-Partisan Caucus of the House of Representatives has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his achievements in unleashing development projects across the state, saying that the state governor has lived up to the expectations of Rivers people.

The lawmakers, who are members of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke, last Friday, at Government House, Port Harcourt, when they paid a congratulatory visit to the governor on his “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contributions Award” by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations Headquarters, as well as his detailed presentation on the Rivers Project at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), London, United Kingdom.

In his remarks, member representing Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Hon Barry Mpigi (APC) declared that Wike was performing very well, and deserves the praises he was getting.

Mpigi said: “I want to stand here to say that we must place Rivers first before politics. Those of us who are members of the APC caucus jointly with the PDP form the Rivers caucus of the House of Representatives, without mincing words, have seen what you are doing.

“Of course, I can stand boldly before any person, even the national chairman of my party to say that you are doing well. Your Excellency, we ask you to keep it up. We want you to continue to lead this state the way you are doing”, Mpigi added.

Also speaking, Leader of the Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives, Hon Betty Apiafi congratulated the Rivers State governor for his outstanding performance, which led to the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contributions Award”.

She noted that the governor’s meetings with the British parliamentarians, investors and the management of the Financial Times have given Rivers State international recognition for the right reasons.

Apiafi said the Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives has resolved to work in unity to advance the development of the state.

Responding, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike commended the Rivers caucus for developing a united front to enhance the growth of the state.

He said that political parties only serve as vehicles to different political destinations, noting that after using the vehicles, politicians should concentrate on the development of their constituencies.

Wike said: “Party is a vehicle. Once the vehicle drops you, you talk about governance. I am happy with the spirit and that is the way it is supposed to be.

“We are talking about the development of Rivers State, not the development of political parties. We must work as a team, irrespective of the political party that we belong to. What you have done today shows that the state will continue to move forward,” Wike added.

While urging Rivers people not to allow political parties divide them, the governor noted that the action of the House of Representatives caucus signals a new beginning for Rivers State.

“I can assure you that I will not see you as members of the APC. I will see you as Rivers people who are defending the interest of the state’, Wike promised.