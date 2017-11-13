Oil Firm Donates Lab Facility To School

The management of Total E & P Nigeria Limited has executed and handed over a science laboratory block to the Nigeria Navy Secondary School, Borikiri in Port Harcourt.

Delivering the completed project to the school authorities, last week, the Deputy General Manager, Community Affairs and Development, Mr James Urho said the commissioning of the project was a major milestone in the partnership between the company and the Eastern Naval command.

The Deputy General Manager, who was represented by Mr Okechukwu Obara said the project was part of the company’s contribution to the promotion of science education in secondary schools.

He disclosed that as an oil and gas company, Total E & P was committed to technological development through the promotion of effective science education.

He urged the school authority to make judicious use of the facilities provided for the benefit of the students and advised the students to take advantage of the facilities to improve their performances in the sciences.

He assured the commitment of the company to capacity development through the provision of sustainable infrastructural support that would enhance quality educational training.

In her address, the commandant in charge of the Navy Secondary School, Feyisara Selebo thanked the management of Total E & P for the execution of the project.

She said the laboratory block would provide good incentives for teachers to carry out their duties effectively, while the students would have access to the right facilities and aids for learning in the science subjects.

Selebo also assured that the facilities would be judiciously administered and used for its intended purpose.

The senior prefect of the school who spoke on behalf of the students, thanked the company for providing the facilities for the school and pledged the commitment of the students to make good use of the science laboratory.

The facilities include, physics, chemistry biology and agricultural equipment.