Ogoni Clean-Up: NYCOP Flays FG – Threatens Mass Protest

The National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) has accused the Federal Government, and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of insincerity in the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up exercise as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

NYCOP President, Dr. Young Nkpah, who spoke during the 22nd anniversary of the Ogoni Matyres Day celebration said both the Federal Government and Shell were playing politics with the Ogoni clean-up.

He called on the Federal Government to show genuine commitment to the Ogoni clean-up exercise, adding that Ogoni had suffered decades of environmental pollution which has utterly displaced their matural means of livelihood.

As part of measures of expressing the discontent of the Ogoni youth over the poor handling of the Clean-up programme, the NYCOP President said, the Ogoni apex youth body has given the federal government 21 day ultimatum to show sincerity in the clean-up exercise or the NYCOP would be left with no option than to stage a mass protest to press home its demand.

“Ogoni have suffered so much development neglect and persecution in the hands of Shell and federal government, we can no longer be used as pawns in the game of power.

We demand that the Federal Government commence the clean-up exercise according to the directives of UNEP. Ogonis are law abiding people and we demand that justice should be done”, he declared.

In a related development, the President of KAGOTE, a Pan-Ogoni Cultural Organisation, Dr. Peter Medee, in a solidarity message to mark the Ogoni, Heroes Day, also called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to be committed to the clean-up exercise to ameliorate the sufferings of Ogoni people.

Medee also called on Ogoni leaders to shelve personal gains and work towards the actualisation of the Ogoni struggle which led to the judicial murder of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni patriots by the Abacha-led military junta in 1995.

By: Taneh Beemene.