Ogoni Clean-Up: HYPREP Seeks Communities’ Support

As the process to remediate oil spill impacted sites in the Niger Delta region, particularly in Ogoniland in Rivers State gathers momentum, the agency entrusted with the responsibility of the clean-up exercise, the Hydrocarbon and Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has sought the cooperation and support of communities within the affected areas.

This is even as the agency has commenced the process of providing potable drinking water to the various communities in accordance with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, who gave the indication during a sensitisation visit to B-Dere community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State last Thursday said the agency was fully committed to the implementation of the UNEP Report.

Speaking through Head of Communications, Mr. Francis Isa Wasah, Dekil said the clean-up project has commenced with the provision of water scheme to affected communities as contained in the UNEP Report.

He explained that the clean-up process provides that water and other essential utilities be provided first such that the people would enjoy basic amenities to improve their health conditions.

The scheme, he further stated is part of the emergency measures put in place to fast-track the implementation of the UNEP Report.

Already, he said a selection process for contractors is ongoing, adding, however, that before then, some water experts and companies are expected to conduct a trial scheme in the selected communities. Dekil said, “the companies are not the real contractors, but they are here to test their facilities and demonstrate their technologies, and they will use personnel selected from the host communities”.

Against this backdrop, the HYPREP’s project coordinator solicited the support of the people, specially chiefs and elders in order for the project to succeed. Dekil used the visit to dispel fears by some communities over inclusion and implementation of the UNEP Report, assuring that “no community will be left out in the water scheme”, and that, “we are conscious of the local content and we will want your contribution to the process”. Responding, representative of the Paramount Ruler of B-Dere and Chiefs Council, Chief Steven Dikoo thanked HYPREP for engaging the communities and for the water scheme.

By: Donatus Ebi & Kevin Nengia.