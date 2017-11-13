Expert Harps On Education System Harmonisation

A university teacher in the Department of Curriculum Studies and Instructional Technology at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Mr. Henry Vincent Petersides has called for the harmonisation of the education system for the benefits of the country.

Peterside who stated this in an interview with The Tide Tuesday, in Port Harcourt said the harmonisation would help to develop a strong educational base which will promote qualitative education system in the country.

He identified human capital, based on knowledge-economy as a critical factor to addressing the desired developmental challenges in the country which according to him, would help to achieve better and blissful result in the education sector.

He noted that the national economic growth should be anchored on the need to genuinely harmonise its educational system for better development, adding that that National Assembly (NASS) has important role to play in ensuring that the policies and strategic plans by stakeholders in the sector were achieved through the enactment of law for “resourceful educational system in Nigeria, where the citizens would be projected and impacting better development future.

The seasoned educationist urged government to partner with the African Union Congress (AUC) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in general in that regard in order to achieve 2023 agenda which according to him include improving and harmonising educational sytems in Nigeria and Africa.

By: Bethel Sam Toby & Favour Jonathan.