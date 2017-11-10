NAFDAC, Traders Partner To Check Fake Products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Rivers State Traders and Market Women Association have resolved to partner with each other to check the incidence of fake and counterfeit products in stores and markets in Rivers State. This understanding was reached during a courtesy visit by the market association executives to NAFDAC South-South Zonal Office, Port Harcourt.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Chinelo Ejeh, commended the market association for being responsive and said that the new cooperation would help the agency in its task of ridding the market of unwholsesome products.

Ejeh, stated that NAFDAC had not been relenting in carrying out its routine inspections across the state and even in the markets adding that “the agency often meets resistance from the market leaders whenever they come for inspections”. She said that with the new collaboration, more effective and efficient regulation would be achieved.

The President General of the Association, Ambassador Edi Bright Chinedu said that the association was ready to assist the agency in its task of safeguarding the health of the nation by exposing suspected fake and counterfeit food products in the markets.

He said that “my association has discovered that most fake food products are found in shops, streets street markets and rural areas and to this end we have set up “Trader Marshals’ that will help in fighting the menace”.

The Rivers State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs Mercy Ndukwe also commended the market association for their visit and implored them to always avail NAFDAC of relevant information that would benefit public health.