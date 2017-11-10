Media Chief Lauds Nigerian E-Commerce Firm

The determination of e-commerce firm, Jumia to increase online shopping has been greeted with high commendation.

The General Manager of Avi Media Concept, Mr Tunde Uchegbuo in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Wednesday said that the online trade by Jumia has encouraged e-commerce growth.

He noted that online transaction’s have taken over the globe, thereby, relaxing all anxieties usually associated with manual trading.

Uchegbuo, encouraged more business operators to key into the system in order to discourage monopoly.

The media expert expressed the hope that e-commerce would soon take over the market place, going by its rapid expansion.

He also hinted that most e-commerce firms in the country had partnered with foreign governments as to promote traders’ confidence.

According to him, online transaction had become necessary in Nigeria, especially in this period of cashless society.

He reassured that the practice of moving cash around in the name of business traction had become old fashioned.

It would be recalled that Jumia had recently intensified effort to increase online shopping with 80 per cent discount.

The Tide had also been informed that most buyers now prefer online transaction due to its low risk nature.

Meanwhile, the media executive has called on governments at all levels to provide enabling environment for all business operators wishing to go online.