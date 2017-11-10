Kogi Declares Curfew In Five LGAs

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has imposed an emergency 24 hours curfew on five local government areas in the state.

The five local government areas are Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi and Ogori Mangogo, all in the central senatorial district of the state.

Though reasons for the urgent declaration were not given, some of the reasons may not be unconnected to the recent insecurity that has been on the increase mostly in Okene and its environs, which has led to the burning of a police station, killing of security men and the assassination of a labour leader, Abdulmumini Yakub.

The declaration was made earlier, yesterday, after the State Executive Council meeting which ended late Wednesday night.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Petra Onyegbule, “This is a notice of a 24 hours curfew imposed on residents of the five local government areas of the central senatorial district beginning from midnight (the next one hour).

“This curfew will last for 24 hours and it is absolute. No movement whatsoever shall be allowed.

“All residents of Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, Ogori/Mangogo local government areas are advised to comply with this directive as anyone who runs foul would have themselves to blame.

“The government regrets every inconvenience this may cause and assures citizens and residents that this decision has been taken in the best interest of the state”.