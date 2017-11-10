The National Conscience Party (NCP) National Chairman, Dr Yunusa Tanko says that he was under pressure to contest the office of president in the 2019 general elections.
Tanko, a former Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said the NCP would issue a free expression of interest and nomination forms to its members willing to contest the presidency, governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly seats in 2019. He told our correspondent in an exclusive interview in Abuja, shortly after a group of youths paid him a visit that he would consider the possibility of contesting the office of president, adding that he would formally declare his intention to run after wide consultations with critical stakeholders.
‘I’ m Under Pressure To Contest Presidency’
The National Conscience Party (NCP) National Chairman, Dr Yunusa Tanko says that he was under pressure to contest the office of president in the 2019 general elections.