FAAN Saves N.5bn Via Staff Training

The General Manager, Training of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Nath Inajoh has said that the airport authority has saved over half a billion naira from in-house training programmes for its staff across airports in the country which commenced a year ago.

The training manager, who disclosed this in a statement through the Head, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu said the in-house training system was adopted as management was reluctant to embark on any training due to paucity of funds.

According to him, from 2013 till date, it has been tough training in FAAN because of the economic situation and that the panic he had was how to supervise a department that is not doing anything because of paucity of funds.

“So we put our heads together and made a proposal to management and we said okay, what is the problem, when it comes to the training, we discover it was cost.

“In government, when you pay the consultant N3 million for a two –day programme and you have a class size of 30 staff, you are going to pay the staff about N7 million for DTA’s, so the cost of that training programme is N10 million.

“When management see N10 million they back-off. The better part of the cost I saw was actually the allowances that go to staff, so how do you manage that situation”, he said.

Inajoh said while operating on a zero budget, they ensured that no staff was taken out for the whole day to avoid paying them anything.

“The book says when you take a staff out for a one day training, there is a stipulated amount you are going to pay the staff, multiplied by the number of the days you are going to take the staff out and depending on the location.

“We decided to come up with an in-house training programme where staff are not paid DTA’s, and that way we were not breaking the law”, Inajoh said.