Brass LNG To Generate 20,000 Jobs

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited (BFPCL), Chief Ben Okoye has said that the $3.6billion fertilizer plant project was expected to generate 15,000 jobs during the construction phase of the project, and another 5,000 permanent employment opportunities, when completed.

Okoye announced this while receiving the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the land allocated for the construction of the plant at the Brass Island, Brass Local Government Area of the state from Governor Seriake Dickson in Government House, Yenagoa, last Wednesday.

A Government House statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Francis Ottah Agbo, noted that the executive vice chairman, who highlighted the components of the fertilizer plant, had explained that it would accommodate a methanol, urea ammonia, gas processing plants as well as a 35-kilometre pipeline project.

Describing the project as the single biggest private sector company in Africa with a $1billion equity fund, Okoye canvassed the total support and cooperation of the state government towards the realization of the project, just as he expressed optimism that it would transform the state’s economy and that of the country as a whole.

Okoye said, “We are here today because we have achieved 95 per cent, in terms of funding and equity for the project. You will agree with me that raising $3.5billion in this clime is not an easy task. And, this is the first private sector investment in Africa that has attracted $1billion equity fund.”

Speaking shortly after presenting the Certificate of Occupancy to the company officials, Governor Seriake Dickson assured the management of the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Ltd of his administration’s readiness to sustain the existing conducive operating environment for business investments to thrive in the state.

Dickson, who announced a 2-year tax holiday for the company, explained that the gesture was aimed at facilitating the early commencement of the much-desired investment.

While commending the management of the company for its efforts, especially in the area of funding, the governor re-echoed his call on the Federal Government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other investing partners to urgently bring the Brass Liquefied Natural Gas project on stream.

His words, “We are delighted having you here, and we appreciate all the efforts you have been making to raise money to fund this very ambitious project. I thank you for your continued interest in our state and for foreseeing what a number of people have not seen, which is that, Bayelsa is Nigeria’s best kept investment secret.