Baru Tasks Metallurgists On Steel Sector Revamp

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru has urged the Nigerian Metallurgical Society (NMS) to salvage the country’s steel industry.

Baru made the plea in Abuja in a statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division.

Baru, who was speaking at the 33rd Conference and Annual General Meeting of NMS, noted that the sector was critical to the nation’s industrial revolution.

According to him, steel is a major component of the oil and gas industry hence the need for the NMS to articulate pragmatic strategies, practical frameworks to restore growth and re-engineer a rebirth of the sector on one hand and in production of other metals in the country on the other.

“I would like to challenge this conference to deliberate and proffer ways of revitalising this huge investment which will not only support the oil and gas industry through the provision of steel inputs for our fabrication needs, but will also make a huge impact on the nation’s quest towards industrialisation,” Baru said.

He expressed commitment to forging strong partnerships with professional bodies such as the NMS to enable the Corporation to deliver its mandate of moving the nation’s economy forward.

Baru, who was conferred with the society’s fellowship, lamented the state of some of the nation’s steel assets in spite of the huge investment by the Federal Government.

While conferring the fellowship on Baru, the National President of NMS, Prof. Benjamin Adewuyi, said the NNPC boss was eminently qualified for the fellowship because of his worthy contributions in the oil and gas industry.

“I would like you to consider this award as an inspiration for better service delivery to your company, the industry and the nation at large,” Adewuyi said.

Founded in 1978, the NMS seeks to promote the science, engineering and technology of ferrous and non-ferrous materials and also to facilitate the acquisition and dissemination of knowledge of metallurgical profession.

The theme of the conference was: “Metal Production: A Panacea for National Security and Economic Recovery.”