Banigo Hails Wike’s Outing At Chatham House

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has hailed Governor Nyesom Wike for being the first governor in the federation in the last two years to address the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London (Chatham House).

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo said the governor’s visit to the London-based Financial Times, the dinner hosted by Westminster Africa Business Group as well as his parley at the Chatham House would no doubt reverse the negative picture the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has painted about the state to the international community in a bid to disparage the Wike-led administration.

“Show me a man who is focused in the quest to better the lot of his people, and I will show you a statesman. Governor Wike is more of a statesman than a politician. His passion to make Rivers State great again is palpable,” Banigo said.

While calling on Rivers people to continue to support the present administration, Banigo said “no amount of distraction from the meddlesome opposition can derail the moving train of development sweeping across the state”, and assured that the social contract between the Wike-led administration and the Rivers people would be fulfilled.