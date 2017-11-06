Students Honour Environment Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya has been conferred with the Pan African Distinguished Leadership Award as “Amazon of Nation Building in Nigeria”.

The award was bestowed on the commissioner by the African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) for the promotion of moral values, strong family life, positive contribution for the implementation of government policies and programmes within and outside the country.

The Majority Leader of African Students Union Parliament, University of Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, Christopher David said that the award was in recognition of Professor Konya’s commitment towards responsible leadership which transcends race, national and religious barriers.

David also praised the commissioner for repositioning the Ministry of Environment for quality service, adding that this has aided the recovery if the lost glory of Port Harcourt as the Garden City of Nigeria, and commended the Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for the unprecedented level of infrastructural development of the State.

Responding while receiving the award, Professor Konya described the award as a testament of hardwork, sincerity and honesty in the delivery of quality service to the people.

She said that the ministry would sustain its programme of ensuring environmental cleanliness across the state.