Spio-Gabrah: The NPP is merely a tribal party

Dr Ekow Spio-Gabrah, the previous Trade Minister, got an old attack against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). Later he called it merely a tribal party.

In particular, Dr Ekow Spio-Gabrah told that while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accepts non-Akans, the same could not be said about the NPP, its old political opponent. During his interview with the journalists, Dr Spio-Gabrah called the NPP simply a tribal body.

“The NDC is a party that has had Presidents from the Central, Volta, and Northern Regions. However, it does not concern the NPP,” the former Trade Minister announced.

This comment by Spio-Gabrah can be really called a cast-off story of then President John Mahama’s call to people in three Northern regions to take part in a ballot for the NDC since, according to him, it was the only party that permitted Northerners rising to the height of political power.

Aseidu Nketia, the NDC General Secretary and John Mahama have offered the NPP to decline Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if he tried to compete for the presidential candidate of his party as he hailed from the North.

As we have already informed, Osafo Maafo, the former Finance minister, was also blamed for making rude ethnocentric comments in a video, In particular, he argued that only people from resource-rich regions could participate in the presidential elections. Moreover, he explained that resource-rich areas could be considered mainly Akan-dominated locations where the NPP had its monopoly.

Dr Bossman Asare, the prominent political scientist, explained that the real nature of Ghana’s politics enabled people making unacceptable statements that like that one from Dr Spio-Gabrah.

According to him, the NPP should be referred as a tribal party anymore because of its performance in 2016 election, particularly in three Northern regions. The head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana also added that all media should have been disappointed by such kind of discussions.

Source: Yen Politics.