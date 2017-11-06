RSG Unveils Bonny Schools In Three Weeks

The Rivers State Government has declared that the reconstruction of selected basic education schools in Bonny Local Government Area will be completed in three weeks.

The state government gave this commitment at the weekend after the Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board; Ven Fyneface Akah led board members on behalf of Governor Nyesom Wike to inspect progress of work at selected schools on the Island.

The Bonny schools are part of the 175 basic schools being reconstructed by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a means of strengthening education in the state.

The governor had released N5.6billion to the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board for the repositioning of the basic education schools.

Speaking after the inspection, Chairman of the Rivers State Basic Education Board, Ven Fyneface Akah expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractors.

He assured that the projects will be financed diligently until they are delivered in line with the directive of the governor.

The board chairman noted that the infrastructural improvement of basic education schools will be sustained by the Wike-led administration.

He said: “Governor Wike gave us the resources to reach all the 23 local government areas of the state. All our contractors are doing well at their various sites. Schools are being delivered in the riverine and upland communities.

“I thank God for the wisdom of the governor in taking basic education to the rural communities. This has extended infrastructure and government presence to all communities”.

Stakeholders in Bonny Local Government Area lauded the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the rapid development of the state.