RSG Harps On Regular Handwashing

The Rivers State Government has charged stakeholders in the various communities across the State to sensitise their people on the importance of regular handwashing.

Commissioner for Water Resource and Rural Development, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku who said this during the 2017 Global Handwashing Day in Port Harcourt attributed the prevalence of waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery on improper handwashing and lack of good personnel hygiene.

The commissioner who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Emmanuel Amatemeso said everyone had a role to play to ensure that the message spread round every community.

Meanwhile the commissioner has said that the State Government had set up an Agency to check and regulate the sinking of boreholes in the state.

Proffessor Ebeku represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry in an interview with newsmen during the event said that the government had also embarked on the treatments of the Unyeada, Ubima and Eleme water plants.

He also said that the sewage treatment plant at Eagle Island in Port Harcourt is already being utilised maximally so it will not be is harmful to the people and the environment.

The commissioner stressed the need for water bothis companies to test their waters to determine level of impurities before selling to the public.

He commended the State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) and the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) for ensuring yearly observance of the global hand washing day.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr Amah Jonathan, said that the yearly observance of the event had helped to check some waterborne diseases such as, cholera, dysentery and others.

Jonathan said that the invitation of school children for the event was to instill in them the habit of handwashing and other forms of personnel hygiene.

The global handwashing is observed on the 15th October every year. However this year the event was shifted to the 31st of October 2017 because of logistics.