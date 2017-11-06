Power Sector Fraud: Expert Demands Sack Of Minister

An expert in the power sector, Elder Elkanah Hanson has called for the sack of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola following the inefficiencies in the power sector, and alleged misappropriation of fund meant for the development of the sector.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently, Hanson who specialises in renewable energy as an alternative source of power, said, a technocrat and expert with the requisite knowledge and experience in the power sector should be appointed as the Minister for Power.

He attributed the rot in the power sector, to misguided policies and politicisation of the power sector.

According to him, “a sensitive sector of the Nigerian economy like power should be driven by expertise and technological input to promote efficient service delivery”.

He pointed out that the major challenge of Nigeria was its lopsided federal structure that concentrates everything in the hand of federal Government, and called for the removal of power from the exclusive list.

Hanson also called for the review of the power sector laws in Nigeria inherited from the colonial masters to reflect the ideal power demands of the country.

According to him, “the hope of real breakthrough in the Nigeria Power Sector, depends on renewable energy and not the federal government regulated power generation, transmission and distribution policy which is grossly ineffieicient”.

He called for the prosecution of all those involved in the recent $1.3bn fraud in the power sector, revealed by the Senate.