Peace, Panacea For N’Delta Dev –Envoy

Corlins Walter

Consul-General of Romania to Nigeria, Ambassador Festus Pobeni has urged the people of the Niger Delta to be peaceful in conduct for the overall economic development of the region, stressing that it is the only way the resources deposited in the region can be translated to development.

Pobeni who was reacting to the ultimatum given to the multinational oil companies to reclocate their head offices to the Niger Delta which expired last month, explained that most of these companies left because of bad security situation.

“I believe we as citizens of the Niger Delta region should also assist in this issue of relocation of the multinationals back to the region with regard to peace.

“Kidnapping, cultism, they are all part of the bad security situation in the region. When the Ijaws and Urhobo/Ishekiri were fighting in Warri people ran down to Port Harcourt and parts of Bayelsa State.

“When cultism and kidnapping stated in Bayelsa and Rivers State, people started running to Lagos and Abuja. Although people have invested in our land, but without peace, the economy will be affected negatively”, he said.

Pobeni who is now a polio eradication ambassador, however appealed to the various multinational companies to come back to their host communities and operational bases and develop the local economy where they operate.

On the issue of restructuring, the diplomat said that states should be given more power from the centre so that they could have more resources as they used to have in the past.

He said that when states have more power, attention will not be given so much to the centre, and states will no longer go begging from the federal.

Also reacting to the issue of compliance on polio in Nigeria so far, the polio eradication ambassador to Nigeria said that response so far is about 99.9 percent all over the country, adding that the remaining 0.1 percent is what they are trying to eradicate.

Pobeni said that he had made so much investment on polio eradication alongside Sir Emeka Offor, adding that his bill board is erected at the Eleme Junction axis of Port Harcourt.

According to him, the issue of polio eradication is a huge investment, adding that polio will be eradicated and urged parents not to be apprehensive about vaccination.

He said that the rumour that the military were injecting harmful substance to children in the name of vaccination is not true, adding that polio ratio is prevalent in the north than the south, as statistics have proved.