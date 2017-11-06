NESREA Warns Against Illegal Bunkering

The National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency NESREA has cautioned against illegal refining of petroleum products and pipeline vandalism, stating that such activities have caused colossal damages to the natural environment.

Zonal Director of the agency in Rivers State, Mr. Raph Nnam gave the warning while addressing stakeholders at a one-day sensitisation and advocacy programme on peace organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Port Harcourt.

The Zonal Director said, 80 per cent of the Niger Delta population depended on the natural environment for their daily survival, but illegal bunkering activities had displaced a lot of people through the destruction of the ecosystem which they depend on for daily survival.

“A lot of people in the Niger Delta are fishermen and farmers, pick peri winkle and other seafood that live in the mangroves and the people have been displaced of their natural means of livelihood”, he said.

The NESREA boss who was represented by a staff of the agency, Mrs Ikuru Bio at the event called on those involved in the act to turn a new leaf by embracing other legal and profitable means of livelihoods, such as skills acquisition and application.

He called on NOA and other critical stakeholders to embark on massive public enlightenment campaign to curb the menace of illegal bunkering and bring sanity to the environment.

Describing the environment as a fundamental human right, he said, “damage to the environment is a dishonour to the dignity of humanity.”