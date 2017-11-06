Enough Of Spending Spree On Pilgrimage

One great and kind gesture which the All Progressives Congress-led federal government can show towards Nigerians in view of the sad state of the nation’s economy is to put a ban on state sponsorship of pilgrimages.

Governments of Borno and Yobe states announced the suspension of allocation of funds to sponsor intending pilgrims as far back as 2004. Disclosing this while inspecting the hajj camps in Maiduguri and Damaturu sometime ago, the then deputy governor of Borno State, Alhaji Adamu Dibal and Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim of Yobe State, said that the step was taken because of the declining financial fortunes of their states.

The Borno State Deputy Governor at that time lamented that a lot of funds had been allocated and spent for the sponsorship of pilgrims at the expense of meeting the yearnings of the people in various social services.

Yobe State Governor also directed his finance commissioner to suspend the sponsorship of pilgrims, emphasizing the fact that the performance of religious rights and duties should be individual rather than state responsibility. He added that the role of the government is to provide an enabling environment where the people would practise their religious rights.

The examples of Borno and Yobe states can be cited as acts of patriotism, especially in the face of dwindling revenues and rising difficulties being experienced by the masses. Apart from the fact that sponsorship of pilgrims involves huge sums of public funds, it is also a part of political patronage system which has become a major drain on public finances.

In Borno and Yobe states for example, political stalwarts felt bitter for not enjoying political patronage that had been there for years. The suspension of that patronage was given various interpretations by political pilgrims and stalwarts whose expectations and privilege were frustrated.

State sponsorship of pilgrimage is not limited to the Moslems of Borno and Yobe states alone, neither are the economic conditions which called for its suspension no longer present now. Christian pilgrimage to Jerusalem too is also virtually a politico-religious affair.

That is not driven by genuine piety. The sale of pilgrimage forms for a fee and the “arrangement” of state sponsorship for intending pilgrims have become such a deal that puts religious considerations in the shade. Like the prevailing propensity for the acquisition of titles, the trend now is the addition of “J.P.” (or Jerusalem Pilgrim) appellation to names.

There should be other ways of compensating “errand-boys,” “obedient servants” and “friends” of the government in power rather than the sponsorship of pilgrimage which involves huge public funds. With the current state of the nation’s economy, everything should be done to cut down on public spending, to conserve funds for serious and urgent projects.

Meanwhile, a situation where a public servant or political office holder spends over N150 million to buy an official car and where such officer disengages from service with such car as personal gift, tends to fuel corrupt practices. In developed nations, public officers are usually not flamboyant or profligate.

A postgraduate student did a research on the issue of pilgrimage sometime ago. Among some “awful revelations” arising from his painstaking work, are the facts that state sponsorship and funding involves some “deals”, that even pagans and animists go on pilgrimage to Mecca and Jerusalem on state sponsorship.

Other findings are that smuggling activities, false and fraudulent documentations, and the desire to take part in the consumption of the ‘national cake’ fueled by oil money, feature in state sponsorship of pilgrimage.

Documents backing and supporting the findings were quite authentic, even though obtained through the “grape wine.” He did not have difficulties defending his findings with facts.

Let it be said loud and clear that the Nigerian political elite are not a productive class, but opportunists who would rather share what is left of the proverbial “national cake” than bake new cakes for posterity.

The issues of national profligacy and fraud are serious malaise which the APC-led federal government should address with urgency and transparent honesty. Corrupt practices go beyond bribe-taking and other suck dark monetary deals, but also include those conditions which compel people to compromise moral principles.

The high cost of governance comes largely from the system of patronage and sinecure, whereby loyalists to the government in power, spin-doctors and other parasites and rodents facilitate a “carry-go” political culture. State sponsorship of pilgrimage is one such malpractice.

Dr. Amirize writes from Port Harcourt.