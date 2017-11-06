CAC Phases Out Manual Registration In More States

In its bid to phase out manual registration of businesses in Nigeria, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is billed to carry out this bid in 10 more states across the nation.

The States are Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, A’Ibom, Delta Kogi, Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau and Imo.

Revealing this recently in her welcome address at a one-day sensitisation meeting with customers in Port Harcourt, the Acting Registrar-General of the Commission, Lady Azuka Azinge, said the development is geared toward serving the business public better.

“The sensitisation visit is in furtherance of efforts towards deepening communication with our customers and other stakeholders”, she said.

Azinge explained further that “given the mandate of the commission, and as an agency of the government involved in the start-up of business, the commission has keyed into the Federal Government’s agenda to create an enabling environment for ease of doing business in line with global best practices”.

Towards this end, she said, those wishing to register their businesses would no longer be required to wait for weeks or months to get them registered. They can do it online within the confines of their home.

“With the Company Registration Portal (CRP), the Commission’s registration services are now available 24/7. Any member of the public can start and complete business registration from the comfort of their homes and offices”, she said.

To enhance this, she said the Commission has extended its working hours to 7:00pm, Monday to Friday in the first eight offices where the manual registration has already been phased out.

The offices are Abuja (Maitama and Wuse), Lagos (Alausa and Lagos Island), Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Kano.

“In all of these states, registration services can only be done online as manual registration has been phased out since 15th May, 2017”, she said.

Highlight of the sensitisation was on-the-spot registration of three businesses and award of Certificate of Registration by the Acting Registrar-General to representatives of the businesses: Stewer Integrated Services, Ehizoch Services, and Natural Concepts Services.

The CAC was established by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 1990, as the sole Government agency responsible for registration and regulation of Companies, Business Names and Incorporated Trustees in Nigeria.