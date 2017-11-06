Amaechi, Others Liability To APC Govt -Presidency

Former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have become liabilities to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Personal Assistant, Social Media to the President, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, has said.

She spoke at the 2nd Annual International Conference of the Progressive Solidarity Forum (PSF) in Abuja.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Rabiu Kwamkwaso and Senator George Akume had led a long list of PDP members to the APC towards the 2015 general elections.

Onochie said the defectors constituted over 50 per cent of key players in the present administration, and could be found in almost every sector.

According to her, these defectors were a bad influence to youth in the country, whom she said, had been turned into organs of transmitting hate speech and raining abusive words and insults on the policies of government to discredit its work against corruption.

“People would ask: How do I cope with all the abuses, curses and excitement of the social media? Many of our youth do not understand what they are doing, they have never known freedom; so, we raise young people who are ignorant, who are timid and afraid of challenges, and when their rights are trampled on, they are afraid of challenging it.

“That brings me to those in this government who are here to serve themselves, those that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd) called PDP. He said that there are about 50 per cent of them in this government, but I say no, they are more than 50 per cent.

“They are everywhere; they are in the Presidency, they are in the National Assembly, you can find them in the Judiciary, they are in the law enforcement agencies, they serve their personal interests, they encourage our unsuspecting youth to be their foot soldiers on the social media to abuse and curse people while their own children are sipping tea in America, England or elsewhere. They are a bad example to our youngsters on social media,” Onochie said.

She also urged Nigerians to join hands with Buhari to win the war against corruption and indiscipline.

“Laws are meant to follow the smell of crime; if crimes are being committed, and these laws are not following them, then it means that some people are not doing their jobs. Those who are in charge of enforcing the laws, many of them are not doing their jobs.

“The Inspector General of Police is just one man, just as Buhari is just one man. The onus lies on each and every one of us to come together to challenge corruption where we find it. We need to say no to corruption and indiscipline.

“Corruption is everywhere, it stinks, and unless we all begin to fight it and join the president to fight it, corruption will kill this nation,” she added.

In his opening remarks, the Grand Patron of PSF, Dr. Ibrahim Emokpaire, said the essence of the conference was to ensure that the institutions saddled with the responsibility of sustaining the anti-corruption crusade lived beyond the existence of the Buhari-led government.