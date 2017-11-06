$3.6bn Bayelsa Fertilizer Plant To Generate 20,000 Jobs

The $3.6 billion Brass

Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant is expected to generate 15,000 jobs at the construction stage, the Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Ben Okoye, has said.

Okoye made this known in Yenagoa while receiving the certificate of occupancy for the land allocated for the plant construction on Brass Island in Brass Local Government Area.

The certificate was presented by the state Governor Hon Seriake Dickson.

The executive vice chairman said that the plant would create additional 5,000 permanent employments when completed.

Okoye said that the plant would accommodate methanol, urea, ammonia and gas processing and a-35km pipeline project.

Describing the project as the single biggest private sector company in Africa with $1 billion equity fund, Okoye canvassed for support and cooperation of the state government toward the realisation of the project.

He expressed the optimism that the project would transform the state’s economy and that of Nigeria.

“Raising $3.5 billion in this clime is not an easy task; this is the first private sector investment in Africa that has attracted $1 billion equity fund.” Okoye said.

In his remarks, Dickson gave assurance of his administration’s readiness to sustain conducive environment for business and investments.

Dickson announced a two-year tax holiday for the company aimed at facilitating investment.

He commended the management of the company for efforts, especially in the area of funding the plant project.

“I thank you for your continued interest in our state and for foreseeing what a number of people have not seen which is that Bayelsa is Nigeria’s best kept investment secret.

“We assure you of our continued support in terms of providing a conducive environment which is what I just demonstrated with the signing and presentation of the certificate of occupancy over the land you are interested in using to start up this all-important project.

“To further encourage you, I have directed a waiver of all fees for two years so that when the project must have started, you will then pay up all fees.

“We want you to put that money into the project and get it started,” the governor said.