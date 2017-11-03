Rivers Police Caution Officers Against Harassment

The Police Command in Rivers State has warned police personnel in the state against harassing and intimidating innocent persons or groups.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni told newsmen in Port Harcourt last Wednesday that no policeman should harass or intimidate innocent persons under any disguise.

Omoni was reacting to the frequent harassment of tanker drivers and petroleum black marketers on Njamenze Street, Port Harcourt by policemen.

Our correspondent reports that once policemen of the Special Anti-Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested a member of the Tanker Drivers Union, while members blocked the entry and exit points to the area, using their vehicles.

This confrontation between the union and SARS personnel has often trapped visitors to the area.

“No policeman has the right to harass or intimidate innocent persons or groups under any disguise.

“There is no justification for any policeman to harass or intimidate any person for whatever reason or reasons,” he said.

The police spokesman, however, said that the command would ensure that the clash did not occur again.

He appealed to the public to regard the command as a partner in “the business of crime control.”