Obuah Tasks Media On Wike’s Feats’ Reportage

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has called on media practitioners in the state to uphold the concept of developmental journalism by reporting the achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking when a delegation from D-Source Connect Group, a social media organization with over 4,000 members paid him a thank you visit in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Obuah said the media have a social responsibility to report the activities of government accurately in line with the tenets of responsible journalism.

He commended the group for using its platform to report the good works which the governor was doing for the people of the state, noting that it has carved a niche which other practitioners should emulate.

Obuah, who regretted that the numerous achievements of Wike had been under-reported, urged journalists to eschew sentiments in the course of discharging their responsibilities in the interest of the development of the state.

“If the media adequately report all that Governor Wike is doing in the state, Nigerians would be shocked at his achievements in just two years in office.

“A true reportage of the numerous achievements of our governor would make many to see the reason why Wike deserves all the accolades and avalanche of awards he is getting locally and internationally”, Obuah added.

The state PDP boss noted that the governor was working tirelessly to make life meaningful for Rivers people, adding that the legacies he was creating would live with generations unborn.

“We have been blessed with a governor who thinks out of the box to create and implement policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the people, and that is why he is acclaimed as Nigeria’s ‘Foremost Governor’ and ‘Mr. Projects’”, Obuah stated.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the group, Barrister Vincent Dike Amadi said the visit to the Rivers PDP chairman was an opportunity to thank Wike for enthroning good governance to the people of the state.

Amadi, who recently led a one-million-man solidarity march for Good Governance in Rivers State, also thanked Obuah for his moral and financial support to the group, and urged him to keep up the tempo, adding that the people of the state were solidly behind the administration of the governor and the PDP.

The group in affirmation of Obuah’s peaceful disposition and quest for peaceful and united Rivers State invested him as a patron.