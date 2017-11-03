Nigeria At 57: What Will I Tell My Children?

In my family archives, we still preserve the Independence Cup and the Green White Green flag giving to my father as a souvenir in 1960. He was then a standard six pupil at St Mary Catholic School, Erema in the present day Ogba/Egbema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

I grew up to meet the souvenir and my father was fond of it. He told me so many stories about the independence and the Civil War. According to him, there was qualitative education in those days, while clerics were regarded as symbol of purity and representatives of God on planet earth. Clerics then were mainly white men who made their followers to believe that Egypt and Israel were in heaven.

In those days, there were few hospitals manned by the Whites, and their medicines were powerful and potent. My father also told me about the exploits of the great nationalists like Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Michael Okpara, Tafawa Balewa, Aminu Kano and many others I cannot remember their names.

There was unity among Nigerians until 1967 when the Civil War broke out. My father, however, blamed the politicians for mismanaging the benefits of independence.

It is over 57 years now that Nigeria attained independence. But what has the country achieved in concrete terms? If my children ask me about Nigeria at 57, what will I tell them? Unlike my father who had something positive to tell me about independence, what positive stories will I narrate to my children?

Maybe, I should tell them that in my days, clerics were no longer the ‘pure’ Whites but greedy blacks who performed magic and called it miracle. Perhaps, I should tell them that the unity, patriotism and selflessness that prevailed at independence have been staked for disunity, religious bigotry, ethnicity, mediocrity and corruption of the over-the-table-kind.

My children will want to know how and why our hospitals have become mere consulting rooms, and our educational institutions breeders of cultists, armed robbers, kidnappers and other dangerous elements that make our beautiful country a land of criminals.

I will further inform them that at independence, when the country gained her political freedom, it had a land mass extending over 23,763 square kilometers, with an estimated population of over 50 million people. It had the single largest concentration of Africans anywhere in the world. And that given its abundant natural resources, vast population and political market relativity, Nigeria was naturally expected to have made rapid progress towards industrialisation and economic development.

I will also not forget to tell my children that an historian was made the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), perhaps, as a result of shortage of qualified economists.

Nigeria at independence had the potential to play a significant role in African liberation from economic doldrums. But 57 years after, that prospect is far from being realised obviously due to poverty of leadership occasioned by nepotism, religious sentiments and what have you.

It is a miserable state of mind to desire few things and have many things to fear. Unfortunately, this is commonly obtained among the rulers of our dear country, who have all the opportunities to turn the country around for good but out of personal aggrandisement, forsake their fatherland.

I will not fail to inform my children that the unfortunate ailment plaguing the present crop of Nigerian leaders is that they are made up of highly educated men and women who parade various degrees but devoid of learning and character. Their predecessors were not so blessed in terms of formal education. The first generation of leaders could only parade teachers with Grade Two certificates. Only few of them acquired higher certificates by correspondence. Yet, they genuinely ran the affairs of the country with zeal, patriotism and selflessness until the khaki boys struck in 1966.

This is not surprising, however. A British author, Francis Beacon had once written that “seeming wise and ambitious people should not be trusted with power as they are likely to impose personal interest in the administration of the commonwealth.”

The truth is that the wise and highly ambitious men who have been ruling us since the 1966 coup that ousted the less literate patriots that got us independence have never in their true minds respected the word of Thomas Paine. Paine, one of those who instigated America revolution when asked which country he came from, responded thus: “The world is my country, all mankind are my brothers and sisters and to do good is my religion.”

Had Nigerian leaders thought this way, there wouldn’t have been need for tribalism and sectionalism which gave birth to the Federal Character Commission, a commission that was supposed to give equal opportunity to all parts of the country irrespective of tongue or religion.

Inspite of this dirge, I will sing a song of hope for my children. I will assure them of better future ahead. I will encourage them never to lose hope inspite of the present state of hopelessness. I have a strong belief that Nigeria will rise again and take its rightful place among the comity of nations. With God on our side and the torch of patriotism held by the citizenry, it is certain that there will be light after darkness. We should all remember that we have no other country we can call our own than Nigeria.