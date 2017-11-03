NCAA Suspends Automation Payment Systems For Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily suspended its introduction of the Aviation Revenue Automation Project (ARAP) for revenue collection.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA Mr Sam Adurogboye confirmed the development to newsmen last Wednesday in Lagos.

Our correspondent that NCAA had in March issued a directive to domestic airlines on automation of their remittance of the five per cent Ticket and Cargo Sales Charges (TSC/CSC). The five per cent TSC/CSC are revenue accruable to aviation agencies through NCAA as contained in Part V Section 12(1) of the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

The section mandates the airlines to collect the charges paid by the passengers on behalf of NCAA and remit same appropriately and in real time.

However, the NCAA and the airlines had been at loggerheads over claims that they owe the aviation agencies more than N15 billion over the non-remittance of the five per cent TSC/CSC. Opposing the move, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had called for the suspension of the automation of the remittance system. The operators said the process should be put on hold until the parameters which constitute the statutory five per cent TSC/CSC were clearly and properly defined. Adurogboye said that it was put on hold to enable further discussions between the NCAA and the airlines with regard to its implementation.

“The automation is presently on hold. It was put on hold for the airlines and NCAA to further deliberate on its implementation.

“What we are doing now is `pay as you go’ so that we can reduce the debt owed to the authority by the airlines,’’ he said.