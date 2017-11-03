Another Look At Anti-Graft War

Is there any country free of corruption? The answer is no. Is Nigeria the worst corrupt nation in the world? The answer is also no. We all know that criminals and corrupt-minded people abound all over the globe, but the difference between Nigeria and many other nations is the way and manner with which laws are violated.

In many other countries, the citizens and residents respect the laws. They know the consequences of taking wrong actions and therefore, try to avoid such. An offence like bribing a police officer, which is an everyday occurrence in Nigeria, can land someone in jail in some countries or make him pay a heavy fine.

Unfortunately, this is not the case in Nigeria especially when it has to do with the elite and political class. Laws are violated with impunity. There is this false air among the Nigerian elite that they can do anything and get away with it. They are the untouchables. That is why our leaders have continued to run the affairs of the states and the nation as their private property over the years. A person given responsibility sees it as an opportunity to enrich himself and his generations.

Let us take a look at the latest scandal involving the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Alhaji Abdilrasheed Abdullahi Maina. This is a man who was declared wanted for corrupt practices by anti corruption agencies after he was dismissed from office by the Civil Service Commission about four years ago for allegedly committing billions of Naira pension fraud while in office.

With the collaboration of some top officials of the current administration, he was sneaked back into office. Not only was he reinstated, he was promoted from a deputy director to a director and paid millions of naira. If this is not the height of impunity, how else can one describe it?

Meanwhile, this is the same civil service where legitimate, dedicated workers are currently being owed several months of salary arrears and where workers work for many years without promotion. Even when promoted, they are not remunerated accordingly for years.

Incidentally, the hope of seeing the problem of corruption being adequately handled continues to dwindle daily. Given President Muhammadu Buhari’s reputation and stance on anti corruption, many believed that at last the country had got it right as far as the issue of corruption is concerned.

Sadly, his anti-corruption crusade has come under severe criticisms lately by those who believe the president is shielding his political friends from prosecution. The perceived double standard in handling corrupt cases have made some people including lawmakers wonder the direction of the anti-graft war.

The delay in taking actions and sometimes deliberate silence over certain cases has not in anyway helped Buhari’s anti-corruption agenda, as many people wonder what has happened to all the promises to rid the nation of corruption.

Most baffling is the idea of the EFCC, the ICPC and other agencies vested with the responsibility of fighting corruption and punishing offenders, always waiting for directives from the President before carrying out their duties.

A typical case is the statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, following the recent sacking of the former Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke by the President over corruption charges, that the nation’s security agencies and anti-corruption agencies were free to arrest and probe the sacked top government officials.

The puzzles are, why must the supposedly independent agencies wait for directives from the President to do their job? Under the watchful eyes of the agencies, a fugitive, Maina returned to the country and was moving freely with security personnel. Were they waiting for directives from the President to arrest him and make him face the law?

One thinks that if we must succeed in the anti- graft war, it must seize to be all about the President. We must institutionalize the fight. Let the anti-graft agencies carry out their responsibilities without any interference.

Everybody, both the leaders and the led at all levels, must key into the vision of riding the nation of corruption. Above all, let the war be holistic. Whoever errs must answer for his crime irrespective of his status, religion, tribe or political affiliation.