22 Bag First Class At UNIUYO

Twenty-two students of University of Uyo will receive first class degrees during its 22nd and 23rd Combined Convocation holding tomorrow, according to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Enefiok Essien.

Essien, in a Pre-Convocation briefing held in Uyo on Monday, said that nine students made first class among the 2013/2014 graduates, while 13 attained the feat in the 2014/2015 academic year.

He said that a total of 8,012 students would be conferred with first degrees, higher Degrees, as well as Diplomas and Certificates.

Essien, who restated his commitment to excellence, said that he had pursued policies that would make the school one of the best in the world, since he assumed office in 2015.

“When I came in, the institution was ranked 26th nationally; we have tried to improve on that which had resulted into both staff and students winning prizes, awards and honours.

“University of Uyo emerged the overall best in the Nigerian University Research and Exhibition Fair (NURESDEF), held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in 2016.

“We also emerged the overall best from South-South Geo-Political Zone in an Engineering Competition in 2016.

“Our petroleum engineering students were overall best in Society of Petroleum Engineers PetroBowl Quiz Competition, Africa Region, in 2017. Because of that feat, we shall represent Africa at the International PetroBowl in Texas, USA.

“Our Law students also won first position in International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition held last month, in Port Harcourt,” Essien added.

According to him, the Law students will represent Nigeria at the All Africa Moot Court Competition at the International Criminal Court in Tanzania.

The Vice Chancellor stated that 92 per cent of programmes assessed by the National University Commission had received accreditation “in spite of the shortfall in revenue accrued to the institution”.

Essien lamented that the university was yet to receive its take-off grant since inception as a Federal University in 1991, and appealed to government to come to its rescue.