THE STATES

Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested eight persons suspected to be behind kidnapping cases in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Moses Jitoboh told newsmen yesterday in Yola that the suspects were arrested on September 23 in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state .

Jitoboh explained that their arrest was as a result of intensive security patrol by men of his command.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspected kidnappers include one locally made pistol, two live 7.62 millimeter ammunition, 58 live cartridges and seven empty cartridges.

“Others are one double-barreled gun, two masks, one ear protector, two military helmets and SIM cards, among others,” Jitoboh said.

FCT

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) last Monday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish and Israeli companies for the 2017 Christian pilgrimage operations.

The companies are Tailor Made Tours (TMT) of Israel and Atlas Jet, a Turkish airline which emerged as the preferred bidders for the 2017 Christian pilgrimage operations to the Holy Land.

TMT will handle ground operations including hotel accommodation, transportation and feeding of the pilgrims in Israel while Atlas Jet Nigeria will handle flight to and from Israel.

Executive Secretary, NCPC, Rev. Tor Uja, signed the MoU on behalf of the commission, while Mr Ercument Filiz, Executive Director, Atlas Jet, signed for Atlas Jet and Mrs Josephine Zinder, President, TMT signed on behalf of the TMT.

Gombe

The Gombe State Government has advised residents to avoid places with reported cases of monkey pox.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kennedy Ishaya gave the advice in Gombe yesterday while briefing journalists on the state’s level of preparedness against the disease.

“Since monkey pox is a viral infection, I am appealing to the general public to avoid places with the reported case,” Ishaya said.

He also urged residents in the state to report any constituted signs such as fever, headache and common cold to health facilities and avoid self-medication.

According to him, since the outbreak of the disease in some parts of the country, the Ministry of Health had put machinery in place to contain the outbreak of the disease.

Kaduna

Gwauro Community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State has embarked on the building of maternity to stem the high maternal and infant deaths in the area.

Head of the community, Malam Umar Galadima told newsmen last Monday in Gwauro that lack of access road and hospital had led to the death of several pregnant women and infants in recent times.

“We have been losing lives of so many pregnant women and children as a result of the distance between our village and near-by towns to access hospital services.

“We have to travel about 25 to 30 kilometres from this community to locate any hospital outside the town for medical attention”, Galadima said.

Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old girl, Gambo Suleiman who allegedly dumped a day-old baby boy near a house in Yauri, Kebbi State.

An eye witness, Malam Musa Yauri told newsmen in Yauri that the new born baby was found dumped behind a building at about 5 p.m. last Sunday evening.

“They have handed over the baby to the Yauri Local Government Authority, which in turn, handed over the baby to the Kebbi Orphanage Home for proper care,” he said.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Suleiman, confirmed the incident, saying the baby’s mother had been arrested.

Kogi

A socio-cultural group, the Movement for the Emancipation of Kogi State People has slammed some youths in the state for allegedly blocking the delivery of relief materials including food to the striking state civil servants.

The group described the action of the youths as misguided and wicked in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Yakubu Asipita and the Secretary, Mr Bodunrin Olufemi, last Sunday in Lokoja.

“It is shameful for paid jobless youths to carry out such a disgraceful act of trying to prevent relief materials meant for the striking workers from entering the state,” it said.

Our correspondent reports that some youths on October 27 reportedly laid an ambush on Lokoja-Abuja highway in an attempt to hijack bags of rice donated by some senators to the striking workers.

Lagos

An anti-corruption group has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the removal of Babachir Lawal as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Ayo Oke as Head, National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The Chairman of the group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Mr Debo Adeniran gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

According to him, the development will further boost the anti-corruption fight.

Nasarawa

Chairman, Interim Management Committee (IMC), Kokona Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, Hajiya Jamila Sarki, has advised newly sworn-in councillors of the council to shun corruption and other sharp practices.

Sarki gave the advice at the swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the interim management committee yesterday in Garaku, headquarters of the local government area.

The council boss urged the IMC members to be transparent and accountable in the discharge of their duties for the overall development of the area.

Niger

The Emir of Agaie in Niger State Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu has appealed to herdsmen and farmers in the emirate to continue to live in peace for meaningful development of the emirate.

Nuhu made the call at a town hall meeting at IBB School of Preliminary Studies, Agaie in the state yesterday.

He said that the meeting was convened to bring the herdsmen and farmers together, and to encourage them to live in peace because the country needed them for a viable society.

“The dry season is setting in now, we should all appreciate it as God’s routine for humanity, herdsmen should meticulously shepherd their herd and avoid their cattle from trespassing into farm lands”, the Emir said..

Ondo

The Ondo State Government has inaugurated a four-day validation workshop on 2017-2021 Strategic Health Development Plan II.

Inaugurating the workshop yesterday in Akure, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro,said the training was meant to produce an all-encompassing and harmonised strategic health development document for the health sector of the state.

“The purpose of this final validation workshop is to produce document with its appropriate costing which will serve as the basis for collective ownership, adequate resource allocation, inter-sectoral collaboration, decentralisation, equity, harmonisation, alignment and mutual accountability in Ondo State.

“The document will also stipulate requirements for future health investment towards achieving sustainable universal access and coverage with a defined package of essential services within the planned period,” Adegbenro stated.

Plateau

The Federal Government last Monday said it planned to train 800,000 youths and women on vocational and skills acquisition in Plateau State.

National Coordinator, Basic Skill Acquisition Training Programme in Nigeria, Mr Lawrence Kyuka, disclosed this during a three-day training programme for youths and women in Pankshin Local Government of Plateau.

Kyuka disclosed that nine local governments had been selected for the programme being anchored by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youths and students Affairs, Mr Nasir Adhama.

He gave the names of the areas as Shendam, Langtang North, Langtang South, Pankshin, Mangu, Bokkos, Jos North, Jos South and Riyom.

“The Federal Government is out to ensure that the teeming youths and women are empowered with skills to be self-employed and become employers of labour to boost the nation’s economy.

Sokoto

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has intensified manhunt for a woman suspected of harbouring under -age girls for sexual exploitation.

The Zonal Commander of the agency in charge of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, Mr Hassan Tahir, told newsmen in Sokoto recently.

He said that the suspected woman allegedly engaged in the unlawful act at Gidan Sauro in Sokoto metropolis.

Tahir said the agency had also arrested a businessman, Umar Babuga for allegedly caging two underage girls for sexual exploitation.

He said that investigation was in progress and the suspect would soon be prosecuted.