Rivers Community Tasks NDDC On Road Project

The people of Bien Gwara community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to expedite action on the completion of the Bien Gwara Laalaa road which has been abandoned by contractors.

Paramount Ruler of the community HRM Mene Mac-Donald Nwiyor II, who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Bien Gwara, Monday said the abandoned road was a major route to farms and economic centres around the community.

The monarch, who is the Chairman of Gwara Council of Chiefs and Elders said the completion of the road project would create employment opportunities for youths in the community and stem rural-urban migration.

He lamented the ordeal of the community members, stating that the deplorable condition of the road has also led to economic loss in the community as the people find it difficult to go about their normal businesses.

Nwiyor said that the Bien Gwara Laalaa road project was awarded by NDDC to Snow Integrated Services Limited over six years ago but the contractors seem to have abandoned the project.

He added that the contractors should be urged to return to site or have the contract re-awarded to another contractor to alleviate the plight of the people.

