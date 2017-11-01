Promote Developmental Journalism, Wike’s Aide Urges NAN

Developmental journalism premised on facts is essential to the growth of the nation’s democracy, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu has said.

Speaking during a visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Zonal Office in Port Harcourt, last Monday, Nwakaudu urged NAN to effectively deploy her trained workforce to cover all political interests.

He said: “Despite the fact that NAN is a Federal Government parastatal, the agency has maintained responsible neutrality in her reportage of activities. There maybe one or two lapses, but NAN has performed creditably. We already have a running partnership with NAN and I believe this partnership will be strengthened going forward.

“However, we urge NAN to focus on the achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike in the last 29months. Despite the existing partnership, NAN is yet to comprehensively address issues of the outstanding performance of Governor Wike.

“NAN has the professional capacity to bring to the knowledge of more Nigerians the superlative performance of the Rivers State governor in the areas of infrastructure, health, security, education, land reclamation, agriculture, sports and tourism.”

He urged the NAN Zonal Office in Port Harcourt to develop basic human interest stories at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, the Rumuokoro Market and Park or any of the reconstructed general hospitals, noting that it will go a long way to bringing into sharp focus the productive leadership being availed the people of Rivers State.

He added that reports at any of the land reclamation sites would educate the world on the efforts of the Wike administration to expand communities for the good of the people.

Nwakaudu said: “Features and reports at Saakpenwa-Bori Road, Kpopie-Bodo or the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity will inform Nigerians on the expansion of the Rivers economy beyond the state capital.

“Projects abound in the 23 local government areas of the state. Under Governor Wike, Rivers State is witnessing the most comprehensive state-wide roll out of projects. These landmarks should be highlighted.”

He added that the ‘State of the States’ report released by BudgIT Nigeria is a confirmation of the diligent implementation of the New Rivers Development Blueprint by Wike.

He said: “It is in the best interest of our country, that leaders from across the country get to know the extent of development taking place in Rivers State, despite the economic downturn. This will serve as an encouragement for them to also address the development needs of their people.”

Responding, the Zonal Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Dianabasi Effiong assured that NAN will continue to objectively report the activities of the Rivers State Government.

He said: “We have the resources to help out in terms of publicity. We will also let our management know that you appreciate our contribution to the development of the state”.