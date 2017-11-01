Nwanosike Dismisses Amadi-Oparaeli’s False Claims

The attention of Rivers

State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Hon Samuel Nwanosike has been drawn to the fallacious statement credited to a self-appointed Chairman of Rivers Leaders Forum, Chioma Amadi-Oparaeli.

“Amadi-Oparaeli had in a statement released on Tuesday, 24th October, 2017, maliciously referred to the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Rivers State, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, as a man known for feeding the public with lies and blackmailing federal institutions that are not willing to take PDP’s bribes.

“The self-appointed chairman made the statement while reacting to the press briefing held by the caretaker committee chairmen of local government councils in Rivers State.

“Frankly, I won’t have stressed myself refuting the fallacy because it is a well known fact by all and sundry that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members are serial liars.

“To set the record straight, it is pertinent to bring to the fore that Hon Samuel Nwanosike has never ever fed the public with lies. As the image maker of PDP in Rivers State, he propagates the party’s ideologies with all truthfulness. Hon Nwanosike is not Chris Finebone that has penchant for lies.

“Again, the sincere Nwanosike has not in any way blackmailed any federal institution before, as alleged by Chioma Amadi-Oparaeli, and will never contemplate doing so. He is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who has always protected the interest of the country.

PDP as a party has never offered any bribe or whatsoever to any federal institution in Rivers State. And it will never engage in such act.

I hereby call on the good people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large to utterly disregard the flummoxed Chioma Amadi-Oparaeli. He is just hiding under a faceless organisation, Rivers Leaders Forum, to assist his party peddle falsehood, which they are good at,” Okwudiri Joseph said on behalf of Hon Samuel Nwanosike.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana