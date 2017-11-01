Nigerian Legion Seeks RSG’s Support

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Legion has solicited the support of the Rivers State Government towards the actualisation of the mandates given to the new leadership of the military retirees in the state.

The legion expressed disappointment that despite an official circular issued by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Mohammed Dan Ali on May 3, 2017, dissolving all existing structures of the legion across the 36 states of the federation, the disbanded executive in Rivers State has refused to hand over the property and documents of the legion to the newly appointed sole administrator, thereby causing anarchy and chaos among members in the state.

In a press statement issued in Port Harcourt, last Friday, shortly after a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), George Nweke, the Sole Administrator of the legion, Assistant Corps Commandant, Justice Ogborun Chichi said it was unfortunate and disturbing that the letter dissolving the state executive of the legion meant for the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had been intercepted and withheld by the sacked chairman of the legion, who has bluntly refused to deliver the original copy of the letter from the Ministry of Defence to the Rivers State Government.

He emphasized that his mandates include the organisation of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and the conduct of general elections for reconstitution of the Nigerian Legion executive in Rivers State.

Chichi thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for acknowledging his appointment and congratulatory him on the tasks ahead, and appealed to all members to embrace the new order so that the legion can move forward in the state.

He further commended the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Kenneth Kobani, for treating issues concerning the legionnaires with seriousness and empathy, and pledged readiness to work with the state government to ensure that the welfare of legionnaires and sustainable livelihoods for families of fallen heroes.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Delivery, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), George Nwaeke confirmed that his office was aware of the appointment of Assistant Corps Commandant, Justice Ogborun Chichi as sole administrator, Nigerian Legion, Rivers State chapter by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Mohammed Dan Ali.

While responding to complaints that some members were disparaging the sole administrator’s appointment by the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the permanent secretary said” The Ministry of Defence manages and regulates veterans’ affairs, and it has written to us officially informing us of changes in the leadership of the Nigerian Legion in Rivers State.

“We are not a lawless government, and so, when the appropriate authorities have written to us, we must honour it,” the permanent secretary added.

Nweke thanked members of the legion in the state and particularly the delegation for their peaceful conduct, and assured the sole administrator that the state government would continue to sustain the friendship and support for the legion in the state.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana