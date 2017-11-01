Nigeria Set For FIFA’s $9.5m World Cup Windfall

Nigeria’s successful qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup has helped the Nigerian Football Federation to make more money.

FIFA has officially announced a $9,5m windfall to teams who are going to be participating at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles are going to earn a participation bonus of $9.5million according to a release on the official website of the global soccer body.

Teams are also going to earn more based on their progress at the tournament with the winners set to earn a new revised and agreed cash price of $38m .

The amount is a 40% increase from the cash price given to Germany for winning the 2014 edition of the World Cup.

“As approved by the FIFA Council at its meeting in Kolkata on 27 October 2017, the total contributions for the participants of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will amount to USD 791 million, up 40 per cent compared to the previous edition in 2014 , a statement on FIFA website reads.

“From this total, the biggest share –USD 400 million- will be paid as prize money to be distributed among the 32 participating teams. The winners will receive USD 38 million; while the runners-up will get USD 28 million and the third-place team USD 24 million.

“The minimum prize money for teams eliminated at the group stage will amount to USD 8 million each. The complete details can be consulted in this table. All prize money will be paid after the tournament.”