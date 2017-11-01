NASS Decries PH Airport Project Delay

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation has vowed to bring to book every group or individual that is responsible for delay in execution of projects at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Making this known to journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa during an inspection tour at the airport as part of its oversight function, the leader of the Joint Committee and chairman the Senate Committee on aviation, Senator Mohammed Adamu Alero, said the visit to the airport was to assertain the state of the airport so far.

He said the committee has come to know the level of accomplishment on project that had been awarded since 2012 till date, pointing out that so much delay had been recorded in project execution at the Port Harcourt airport, especially the domestic arrival terminal building.

“We are on an oversight function of the Joint Committee of the National Assembly made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“We have just finished with the Enugu International Airport, and what we found out was discouraging. The Enugu airport is not save for flight operations. The Run-way is very bad, and other facilities at the airport have deteriorated while some airline operators like Aero contractor no longer operate there.

“This is what we have come to see and we all make sure that people responsible for these malfunctioning are invited by the National Assembly to explain what they know”, Alero said.

The Senate aviation committee boss, however, expressed satisfaction with the run-way at Port Harcourt airport, and the level of work so far done at the new International wing of the Port Harcourt airport being handled by the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) which they said will be ready in April 2018.

Nevertheless, Alero lambasted the Contractor handling the arrival terminal building of the airport, Inter-Ban Construction Limited, for gross delay, inspite of receiving over 70 per cent of the sum for the contracts but doing only 40 per cent of the job.

Also speaking after the inspection tour the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Mrs Nkiruka Onyejiocha said the behaviour of some constructors and workers at the airport does not show that they are Nigerians.

She said the National Assembly will do its work with out fear or favour, adding that those to be invited will be invited and that necessary actions will be taken against them where applicable.

The committee went through the key areas at the airport with FAAN Officers accompanying the committee, while some of the committee members includes Ben Murray Brince and Hon. Boma Goodhead.

Corlins Walter