Imo Police Parade 87 Suspects

The Imo State Police Command yesterday paraded 49 suspects for various crimes ranging from murder, kidnapping, cultism, robbery and child trafficking.

The command also paraded 38 suspects whom the commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Brig-Gen. H. I Bature handed over to the police following their arrest during the just-concluded Operation Python Dance II (Egwu Eke II) in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike who paraded the suspects, said the command would continue the all out offensive against criminals through intelligence-led raids, cordon-and-search diligent in-vestigation of arrested suspects and successful prosecution of cases.

Assuring Imo State residents of tight security during the yuletide, Ejike said “we shall also pay attention to general and specific security of Imo residents from the diaspora who have returned to home to enjoy the yuletide.

“Today, we shall be showcasing our modest efforts at restoring peace, law and order in Assa, Obile, Awara and other neighbouring communities in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. The worrisome incidence of cultism, brigandage, kidnapping and youth restiveness and unprecedented violence forced people in these communities to flee for their dear lives for the last 20 months.

“In our efforts to curb the violence, stop the killings, restore law and order, the command in conjunction with the military has made several arrests and recovered exhibits.

“Some pictorial evidence available to the investigation teams revealed gory escapades of these sons and daughters of devil and how their minds and inhuman but avoidable activities sent humanity to the early graves we are determined to ensure that cultists are not allowed a field day anymore”.