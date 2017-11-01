Igbo Leaders Decry Decayed Infrastructure In S’East

Against the backdrop of a recent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Aso Rock, Abuja, leaders of the South-East states, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to urgently rise and address decayed infrastructure in the region.

The call was the outcome of over five hours discussions of the South East Governors Forum, members of the region in the National Assembly, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and speakers of Houses of Assembly in the zone, who met at Enugu Government House, yesterday.

The South East Governors Forum Chairman and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who read the five-paragraph communique at the end of the meeting, disclosed that they had, in their last meeting with president Buhari, presented “the deplorable state of infrastructure in the South East, especially federal roads, Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, Okigwe -Owerri Road and 9th Mile-Makurdi Express Road” to him.

They urged the president to take urgent steps, now, in fixing the roads, “particularly this time the dry season has set in.

“Equally of importance is the deplorable state of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, especially the runway, terminal buildings and cargo shelter. We request that urgent steps be taken to address the problems at the airport,” they said.

In the area of economic integration, the region’s leaders announced that the South East Economic Summit, being organised in collaboration with the Department For International Development (DFID), would hold from November 11, 2017, just as they approved the economic mission of Brenthurst Foundation of South Africa to the region, beginning from November 6.

They also commended the willingness and readiness of the people of Anambra State to come out on November 18, to participate in the scheduled governorship election, and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that the poll takes place as scheduled.

Some of those who attended the meeting were Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia ), Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke.

Others included President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senator Chuka Utazi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Enugu State’s House of Assembly Speaker, Edward Ubosi, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwaifulu, among others.