How Nigeria Can Be Food Sufficient – Diete-Spiff

The Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass in Bayelsa State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff says Nigeria can be food sufficient if every family establishes small farmsteads in their neighbourhood.

Diete-Spiff who spoke during the World Food Day celebrations held in Port Harcourt recently suggested that small family farms could contribute hugely to food production in the country.

He described agriculture as lucrative activities, but stressed the need for more support from government and companies.

“With the right attitude, we can be the food basket of Nigeria, let us identify the areas of specialization that we can exploit,” Diete-Spiff who was the first military governor of old Rivers State maintained that Nigeria had the potentials to export agricultural produce to other parts of the world, if the government provides the necessary support and funding.

Noting that agriculture remains a sure path to economic recovery, Diete-Spiff stressed the need for citizens to show interest in farming.

He thanked the Rivers State Government for organizing the World Food Day and for its support to farmers.

On this part the Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Charles Nwaorgu, said the programme was organized to showcase the potential of the state in agriculture.

The Agriculture Commissioner used the programme to disclose plans by the state government to engage foreign and local investors in agriculture, as he stated that youths will be encouraged to go into agric activities.