Dickson To Commission N60bn Road Project In 2018

The multi billion naira Sagbama/Ekeremor Road will be completed in December 2018, according to the Governor of Bayelsa State,Hon. Seriake Dickson, who undertook inspection tour of the road at the weekend.

The road initially midwifed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was taken over by the state government and 50 per cent of the project as been completed.

At the weekend people of Angalabiri, Ofoni, Ayamasa and Aleibiri in Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas of Bayelsa State came out in their numbers to welcome Governor Seriake Dickson and his entourage to their communities as the governor had stopped by in the four communities while on an inspection tour to the 90 kilometer road.

The project which is expected to be fully completed in December 2018 was previously handled by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) but due to its slow pace they were asked to hands off by the governor who is in a hurry for development.

In each of the communities the people danced and rejoiced, praising the governor for his effort to construct the road which they say will fast-track development and increase economic activities in their area.

They assured him of their unalloyed support to his administration and expressed confidence that with what the governor has done and is still doing, there is no doubt that their communities will not remain the same after his tenure.

At the climax of the tour in Aleibiri, a spokesman for the Aleibiri Federated Communities said since 1979 during the second republic under Chief Melford Okilo that the road was conceived, no administration was able to execute it.

He said ” It is in this context that when in 2012 you came on board and announced the take over of the project and your desire to go all out to construct the road, not many thought that it would ever see the light of the day.

“Your Excellency sir, today you have shamed the doubting Thomas, the cynics, the political jobbers and all those who have over the years played politics with this critical economic road. We lack words to appreciate you for what you have done for us as a people. You have wiped away our tears, you have made us feel that we are part of this country”.

An elated Gov. Dickson thanked the people for the reception and show of love, saying what they are experiencing is a promise made in 2012 and is now being fulfilled, adding that it is one of the three Senatorial road projects he promised to deliver in order to open up the state from three flanks.

He assured them that by December all manner of vehicles will travel along the road and directed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure to make that a reality as he would be coming back during the yuletide season.

The governor who spoke mainly in the native Ijaw language explained that the need to connect communities in the state to the capital Yenagoa necessitated the construction of the three senatorial roads.

While assuring them of the commitment of his government to improve on their living conditions, the governor announced that the few communities around the area that are yet to be connected to the national grid will soon be hooked up..

Dickson was accompanied on the tour by some ?eminent personalities including the former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Murktar Shagari who also expressed surprise at the boldness of the governor to construct the road in a difficult terrain that is very swampy.

He said even though it was obvious recession slowed ?down the work the governor must be given kudos for continuing with it even with the persistent economic hardship in the country.

It would be recalled that during his campaign for re-election in 2015?, the governor had promised that when next he will visit the area he will come by road and not through the sea as he did then.

The Sagbama-Ekeremor Road which is one of the many legacy projects of the present administration was awarded at the cost of N30 billion to both Dantata-Sawoe and Setraco? and when fully completed will make access to far flunged communities in the Bayelsa West senatorial zone easy.

Interestingly the total kilometer from Toru-Orua in Sagbama to Ekeremor when put together is over 90 k.m and there are two major bridges to be constructed from Aleibiri to