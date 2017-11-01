Business School Offers Ex-Cultists Scholarships

The Bori Business School of Rivers State has awarded scholarship to some repentant cultists in Khana Local Government Area to study courses in entrepreneurial development in the institute.

Founder and CEO of Bori Business School, Prince David Gbarato, who spoke with The Tide during a thanksgiving service for the repentant cultists at Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area in Rivers State, said the gesture was an incentive to rehabilitate the repentant cultists to the society.

Gbarato commended the repentant cultists for denouncing cultism and embracing peace and urged them to become peace ambassadors in the society.

He also called on youths in the LGA and Rivers State in general to shun crime and other social vices, noting that the future of the society depends on the youth.

The school proprietor said the Bori Business School was established to avail the people opportunities to train themselves in professional careers and become actively engaged in profitable economic activities.

In his remark, the General Overseer and Presiding Bishop of Greater Harvest World Church in Bori, Bishop Eko-Joe Nwikonzor commended the repentant cultists for giving their lives to Jesus Christ.

He called on the government to assist in the rehabilitation of repentant cultists in the state to reduce crime rate in the society.

Some of the repentant cultists who spoke with The Tide in an interview, thanked the Bori Business School for the scholarship scheme and promised to make judicious use of the opportunity.