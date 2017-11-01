2019: Buhari Fails APC NEC’s Endorsement …New SGF To Be Sworn-In, Today

President Muhammadu Buhari’s grip of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a setback as plot by some APC state governors to hoodwink the National Executive Council of the party to endorse him as the consensus candidate for 2019 general election failed at the NEC meeting in Abuja.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday deferred an ‘informal’ motion to endorse an automatic second term ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari.

NEC however tacitly passed a vote of confidence on the President as well as the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee NWC, saying both men have done well.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted for about two and half hours, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara however said the issue of 2019 was not on the agenda of the NEC meeting.

“Today’s meeting was not about 2019 elections. When we talk about 2019 in the context of the agenda you saw, we are talking about membership registration, the drive for membership and others. We are not not talking about elections.

Even though there was a motion on the floor that called for a vote of confidence on the President, some of us felt it was not necessary because there is no where that his confidence is shaking.

But the motion was taken and passed. “But there was a second leg to that motion which called for the adoption of the candidature of the President, but it was deferred for now and no decision was taken because that is not the major reason why we were here”, he said.

But the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi who was in company of the Speaker said the motion for a second term endorsement was informally moved by an ‘anonymous’ member of NEC. According to him; “The motion that was put was after the Minister of Agriculture had briefed the NEC about the activities and achievements of his Ministry, one of the NEC members said we should move a motion passing a vote of confidence on Mr. President.

There was no formal motion moved on the issue of second term for Mr. President. Somebody in the crowd shouted that we should move a motion and we don’t even know that member.

But the motion that was formally moved was that NEC should pass a vote of confidence on Mr. President and that was after the brief given by the Minister of Agriculture, especially when he said that by 2018, Nigeria will have no need to import a single grain of rice.

That is the context and I need you to understand that very well”, he clarified. Abdullahi said the only discussion or conversation on 2019 was the activities of the party in 2018, “especially the issue of convention.”

“It was agreed that since we have all these activities lined up, including the mini-convention, congresses and elective convention, a small team be set up to put dates to these party activities up to 2018. There was no discussion about election of 2019 or who will be the party flag bearer.

The committee will decide when all these activities will take place”, he added. On the national convention, Speaker Dogara said; “There was paper on the line of activities that the party is meant to embark upon.

There wasn’t a definitive and conclusive date on the party convention because it is something in the works and judging from yesterday’s meeting, I understand that the party will fine-tune this and then there will be another round of meeting where the specifics and details will be approved”.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha has vowed to join the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration fight corruption, insecurity as well as efforts to revive the economy.

He spoke to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari at Aso Rock Villa shortly before he left for the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Mustapha, who was announced as the new SGF, Monday after Buhari sacked former SGF Babachir Lawal and former Director General National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke for corruption, said though it was not proper to talk before he is formerly sworn in, he already knows his brief and will execute to the latter.

He said already the vision of the government on how to run the country is well documented and everyone is expected to run with it.

Asked what Nigerians should expect to see differently from the SGF office, he said, “Well, I’ll wait until the oath of office is administered on me. Once that is done, I’ll now begin to take briefings from the office and begin to chart a roadmap. It is always not too fashionable to begin to talk about an office you have never occupied. That will be being too presumptuous and I wouldn’t want to do that at the moment. I will want to step into the office first.

“But I have a general picture of where we should be going, and I can assure you that my responsibility is that of coordination and ensuring the implementation of government policies as generated. Nigeria is not in lack of information and policy formulation, sometimes is the synergy of those policies for the purposes of attending the goal that has been lacking, and I think those are some of the things that I am going to bring to the office. There must be coordination, there must be synergy so that we can have a thrust that can move us forward.

This is even as the President will swear-in the new SGF today.

We’ve done so much in the area of security. Even the diversification of the economy so much has been achieved.”

Mustapha spoke on the agric policy of the administration, saying if all hands are on deck, the country will begin to feed itself.

He said, “There are no poor farmers in Nigeria again. Honestly, for anybody that is able. We can deploy our hands and our energy to growing our agriculture.

“I have been speaking to some of the governors, they are doing remarkable work with the Anchor borrowers grower schemeý and other schemes that are coming up. I believe that if we can do that consistently for a number of years we’ll get out of this quagmire. Because a nation that cannot feed itself has a long way to go in terms of institutional and industrial development.

“So, like I said I will not be too quick to say what I am going to do in office, but I have a general picture. Mr President has cast the vision, all of us that are appointees of government have the singular responsibility to ensure that we run with that vision. He has made it plain and whichever vision that has been made plain for those that are being charged with responsibilities we are supposed to run with that vision to ensure that at the end of the day the dividends of democracy is delivered to the people of Nigeria.

“We went round and campaigned and sought for their mandate, freely they gave us and it behoves on us charged with responsibilities to ensure that we do not disappoint them.

The expectations are great out there. You live with families and you know the expectations of families. You live in communities, you know the expectations of those communities. You live in geographical jurisdictions and you know the expectations of those people.

But we’ve come at a time when the resources are very very lean, in some cases not available but I believe with prudent management as being put in place by Mr. President we’ll be able to navigate these very difficult terrain and at the end of the day every Nigerian will have a smile on his face.