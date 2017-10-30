Wike Storms New York, Today …To Receive ‘Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award’

All is now set for the conferment of the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA), today.

As an important event to celebrate the World Cities Day 2017, the 12th Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards ceremony (GFHS XII) will take place today at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

According to the organisers, GFHS–XII is committed to creating a global platform for high-level dialogues, sharing advanced standards, technology and success experience, enhancing capacity building, fostering partnership and facilitating effective actions.

The Theme of GFHS–XII is: “Effectively Planning and Managing Urban Spatial Development to Implement 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and New Urban Agenda.”

The GFHS–XII will be jointly organised by the Permanent Mission of the Gambia to the UN, the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the UN (AU), the Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS), the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), the University Peace Federation (UPF), the World Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (WANGO) and the Better City Institute (BCI), among others.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, indicated that Wike is being recognised for his great commitment and contributions to sustainable cities in Rivers State.

The statement added that Wike has developed infrastructure in settlements in different parts of the state, ensuring that people have access to basic amenities.

“Wike is also being recognised for constructing the Iriebe Medium Housing Estate, Rivers Quarters at the NNS Pathfinder, Quarters for Junior Staff of the DSS, and facilitating the improved investment in housing by private investors,” the statement noted.

The Rivers State governor further received commendations for investing in land reclamation/sand filling in Asari-Toru, Degema, Akuku-Toru and Port Harcourt City local government areas.

The organisers believe that these land reclamation projects will enhance sustainable homes for the people.

It would be recalled that the governor earlier in the year got The Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2016, the Authority Newspaper Man of the Year 2016 and the Independent Newspaper Man of the Year 2016 awards.

The Rivers State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also conferred on him the “Apostle of Peace” award.

During the GFHS–XII, Wike will address the forum on key developmental issues.