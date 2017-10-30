RVHA To Protect Host Communities Against Oil Firms

The Rivers State House of Assembly says it is committed to protecting the interest of communities hosting oil companies operating in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, made the pledge while reacting to a report by the House Committee on Public Petition, chaired by Mr Evans Bipi, member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency during plenary last week.

The report which was an outcome of an investigation embarked upon by the committee in response to agitations by the host communities of Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Company, an oil company operating in the area was debated upon in furtherance to a bill on the floor of the House.

The bill, jointly sponsored by representatives of three affected constituencies in Ahoada East, Emohua and Abua, seeks to resolve the issue of maginalisation of host communities by the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Company.

The company’s operations is said to directly traverse communities of three local government areas namely: Ahoada, Abua/Odual and Emohua.

Recall that members of the affected communities had earlier protested to the Rivers Assembly against marginalisation and failure to renew their Memorandum of Understanding with the company.

A resolution read by the Speaker after due consideration of the committee’s report directed that the affected communities namely: Obumeze, Ogbele, Oshiugbokor in Ahoada Local Government Area, be given their legitimate entitlements by the company.

The Otari community in Abua/Odual and Rumuepke in Emohua Local Government Councils are also to enjoy the same rights.

The resolution urged the company to, as a matter of urgency renew the MOU which has expired since 2004 using the committee’s report as its basis.

The resolution also called on the National Assembly to give attention to issues that directly affect the existence of Nigerians, especially in the local communities.

It directed that community development projects by oil companies and others should be people-oriented.