RSG To Revive Dental Maxillo-Facial Hospital …Gets Kudos For Accessing UBEB Funds

The Rivers State Government has again re-echoed its commitment to provide holistic quality health care services to the Rivers people.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during a courtesy visit to her by members of the Rivers State Branch of the Nigeria Dental Association (NDA), at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Banigo said the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government was working hard to revive the Dental and Maxillo-Facial Hospital to make it what it ought to be, stressing that the state government was committed to residency training in all fields of medicine.

She said “Although we have a National Oral Health Policy in the country, there is a need to review and upgrade it in line with present realities, in view of the fact that the policy is now obsolete.”

Banigo, who said the state government wants Rivers people to access quality health services in both public and private health facilities, disclosed that more grants will be given to doctors, noting that dental practitioners will also have a fair share.

According to her, “There are lots of oral health issues in the society,” which she attributed “to lack of awareness”, and urged members of the association to carry out frequent medical missions in order to create more awareness on the importance of oral health to the general wellbeing of the people of the state.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Dental Association, Dr. Tomina George explained that the NDA was the umbrella body of all General and Specialist Dental Health Professionals in Nigeria.

She stated that the state chapter was saddled with the responsibility of promoting oral health care services and development, and expressed the need for the state Dental and Maxillo-Facial Hospital, which she described as the best in the country to be used for residency training.

Meanwhile,the Joint Consultative Council Reference Committee on Education of the Federal Ministry of Education has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for ensuring that the state government accessed the 2014-2016 counterpart fund of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB).

The committee made the commendation, at the weekend, after the Commissioner for Quality Assurance in the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Dr. Williams Nzidee presented a paper at the 2017 Joint Consultative Council Reference Committee on Education Meeting in Illorin, Kwara State.

Presenting a paper on the topic, “Funding of Education for the Achievement of Education 2030 Agenda: 13 Years’ Education Rolling Plan”, Nzidee explained that the Rivers State Government has been able to utilize the fund through the renovation and reconstruction of 175 schools across the 23 local government areas of the state and the provision of educational facilities to enhance basic education in the state.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, indicated that the committee commended the Rivers State governor for his developmental strides in the basic education sub-sector and for putting strategies in place to access the 2017 counterpart fund before the end of December, 2017, and vowed to sanction any state of the federation that has refused to access the fund, including Bayelsa State.