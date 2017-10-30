RSG Lauds Cleric Over Humanitarian Services

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere over his tremendous selfless services and love for humanity.

The governor stated this during the 44th Birthday celebration of the apostle and the 11th anniversary of the church, yesterday, at the church headquarters, Aluu, near Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Kenneth Kobani, the governor regretted his unavoidable absence due to an emergency trip to receive an important award at the United Nations, today.

The governor noted that the apostle was only 33 years old when his name began ringing bell all over the state and country as a result of his humanitarian works that have given succour to the down-trodden in society.

He added that in the past 11 years, Christ has used the OPM general overseer to do wonders in the lives of many, noting that some tremendous achievements recorded were not only related to the growth of the church, but also the things he has done to uplift humanity.

Wike prayed God to continue to bless the apostle for positively impacting lives and contributing meaningfully to the development and growth of the society.

He commended Chinyere for ensuring that not only prisoners but the less privileged receive the OPM touch, as repentant criminals and former commercial sex workers have learnt different trades and entrepreneurship skills through the work he was doing.

The governor stated that since the present administration gave the church land to build its headquarters, massive explosion in infrastructure development has been recorded, and described the OPM general overseer as a catalyst in the development of the state.

Earlier, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Isaiah Gogo-Ogute had explained that the governor made the building of the OPM headquarters at Aluu a manifest reality through his approval of land allocation for the church.

Gogo-Ogute added that Jesus Christ started His ministry at 30 and ended at 33 while the OPM general overseer began his at 33 and has served and saved humanity for Christ over the last 11 years.

Some dignitaries present at the birthday and church anniversary celebrations were the Sole Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Amb Desmond Akawor, Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roselyn Konya, ace Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and the famous TV soap opera, Chief Chika Okpara.

Highlights of the events were the cutting of over five different special cakes prepared to mark the celebrations.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana