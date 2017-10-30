Rotary To Spend N1.2m On School Debate

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Rotary Club of Port Harcourt East, Rotary International District 9141 Nigeria says it has earmarked N1.2million for school debate among public schools in Rivers State.

The President of the Club, Mr Okechukwu Omunakwe disclosed this to The Tide in an interview after the commencement of the schools debate competition at Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, Port Harcourt recently. According to him, Rotary is a humanitarian service organisation that aims to better the lot of the society of which education is one.

He said the aim of the programme was to showcase public schools and change the mentality of the populace towards public schools as being inferior.

“Rotary is interested in the development of the youths in the society, adding that basic literacy and education is one of the six areas of service as recommended by Rotary International”, he added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Committee for School Debate, Mr Ferdinald Eziruaku said that over time many individuals had the mindset that public schools were of low standard, saying public institutions have more qualified teachers than private schools.

“We want to expose students in public schools especially Art students to school debates to enable them showcase their individual skills and talented gifts” he said.

Eziruaku commended the students for their outstanding performance and thanked the teachers for their commitment to the success of the programme.

One her part, one of the participants, a student of Government Secondary School, Eneka, Miss Anthony Isabella said, “I feel this debate is good because on my individual part, it has educated me and has really made me know the negative and positive effects of social media according to our topics today.

Mirian Obusele & Peter Edwin