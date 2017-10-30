Rivers Lawmaker Begins 4,500 Capacity Town Hall Project

In a bid to fast-track community development and enhance peace and unity in Omuma, the member representing Omuma State Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Kelechi Nwogu has flagged off the construction of a 4,500-capacity town hall in Eberi-Omuma, headquarters of Omuma Local Government Area of the state.

Also to be constructed as part of the lawmaker’s constituency projects is a mini-stadium, which will be laced with synthetic football field to promote grassroots soccer.

Performing the foundation laying ceremony in Eberi, Hon Kelechi Nwogu stated that the hall will be equipped with an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Training Centre to empower thousands of youth in the area with relevant ICT skills.

He said: “We decided to build a 4,500-capacity town hall to provide a befitting meeting hall in the heart of the local government headquarters.

“After the completion of this hall, the people of our local government area will stop hiring canopies for very important meetings. This project will be completed in six months.

“We have incorporated an ICT Training Centre as part of the building, because we are interested in training our youth to be self-reliant”, Nwogu noted.

The lawmaker commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his commitment to the rapid development of the state.

Nwogu expressed delight that the reconstruction of the General Hospital, Eberi was nearing completion, and hoped that when completed, it would help reduce infant and maternal mortality rate in the area.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Sylvanus Nwankwo said that the project will open up Omuma Local Government Area to the world.

He thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the transformation of the rural communities through his support for constituency projects.

Several women and youth leaders as well as traditional rulers in the area, who spoke to newsmen, also expressed gratitude to the lawmaker and the state governor for the project.

The Tide reports that in addition to the ongoing town hall project, the lawmaker further commissioned the Rivers State Land and Waterways Security/Surveillance Facility in the area.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana