NIPOST Explains Diversification Of Product

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) says operating mono-product is a challenge to exhibiting its relevance in the country.

The Postmaster-General of NIPOST, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi said this during the two-day Lagos Zone Strategy Retreat on Implementation of NIPOST Vision 2020.

Adegbuyi said that to remain relevant, NIPOST decided to diversify its product.

He said that NIPOST had introduced digital stamp and receipt of its new electronic transfer system in Abuja on October 9.

According to him, more innovative products are on the pipeline to move the organisation ahead.

“Perhaps, one of the greatest challenges to the relevance of NIPOST is in the area of product offering.

“For a long time, NIPOST has remained a mono-product organisation, focusing mainly on mail, that too is changing as evidenced by our innovative product launch of October 9 and the various initiatives that are currently going on.

“On May 22, we kick-started our journey into prosperity at Ogere, with the launching of our strategy Roadmap captioned ‘NIPOST Vision 2020’.

“It contains our collective vision of becoming a thriving market-driven organisation focusing on innovation.

“The vision is our commitment to provide efficient, effective and reliable services with the aid of appropriate technology and a well-motivated workforce”, he said.

The Postmaster General said that the strategy was anchored on four pillars and 18 programmes.

He said that five months after the unveiling of the vision 2020, there was the need to evaluate and further reposition on the tortuous journey of ‘Posting the Post into Prosperity’ programme.

According to him, the journey is indeed tortuous because it is characterised with daunting but surmountable challenges.

“The corporate restructuring is taking shape. The Business Units are reshaping their products; the zones are now on ground supported by their Districts, while the Chief Operating Officer has taken full control of the operations for efficiency.